By CBS13 Staff
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A firefighter was shot and killed while responding to a call in Stockton early Monday morning.

The scene is under Highway 4 near E. Market and Aurora streets.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but a source confirmed that a 20-year veteran of the fire department was shot and killed.

Stockton police confirmed that a firefighter was taken to the hospital but would not give an update on their condition. A subject has been detained, police say.

No other information about the subject has been released at this point.