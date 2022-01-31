STOCKTON (CBS13) — A firefighter was shot and killed while responding to a call in Stockton early Monday morning.
Sources confirm a 20 year member of the Stockton Fire Dept. was shot and killed while responding to a call. Police still searching for a gunman. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/qxVbw92EmO
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) January 31, 2022
The scene is under Highway 4 near E. Market and Aurora streets.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but a source confirmed that a 20-year veteran of the fire department was shot and killed.
Stockton police confirmed that a firefighter was taken to the hospital but would not give an update on their condition. A subject has been detained, police say.
No other information about the subject has been released at this point.