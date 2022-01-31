CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
INGLEWOOD (CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing some backlash for not wearing a mask at the NFC Championship game.

A photo posted to Twitter by NBA legend Magic Johnson shows neither men wearing a face covering at SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s game between the Rams and 49ers.

Another picture showed San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti – all, along with Newsom, being prominent members of the Democratic Party – also not wearing masks to take a picture with Johnson.

Newsom’s critics were quick to seize on the photos.

“Quite the message for @GavinNewsom to send to California parents, that they still must send their children to school in masks while he ignores his rules and gets to watch some football mask free,” tweeted California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson.

While being a Rams home game, 49ers fans made their presence known. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

While everyone at the game was required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, per California’s indoor mask mandate, a large number of people in attendance on Sunday were noticeably flouting the rules.

SoFi Stadium will also be hosting the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. A mask mandate will be in effect for that game as well.