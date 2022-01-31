INGLEWOOD (CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing some backlash for not wearing a mask at the NFC Championship game.
A photo posted to Twitter by NBA legend Magic Johnson shows neither men wearing a face covering at SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s game between the Rams and 49ers.
READ MORE: Firefighter Responding To Call In Stockton Shot And Killed; Subject In Custody
Quite the message for @GavinNewsom to send to California parents, that they still must send their children to school in masks while he ignores his rules and gets to watch some football mask free. #RulesForThee
In related news, are we done with your state of emergency now? pic.twitter.com/bufmOGgrSP
— Jessica Millan Patterson (@millanpatterson) January 31, 2022
Another picture showed San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti – all, along with Newsom, being prominent members of the Democratic Party – also not wearing masks to take a picture with Johnson.
Newsom’s critics were quick to seize on the photos.READ MORE: Suspect Arrested After Homemade Explosive Devices Detonated Inside Sacramento Cars; 2 More Pipe Bombs Found
“Quite the message for @GavinNewsom to send to California parents, that they still must send their children to school in masks while he ignores his rules and gets to watch some football mask free,” tweeted California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson.
While everyone at the game was required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, per California’s indoor mask mandate, a large number of people in attendance on Sunday were noticeably flouting the rules.MORE NEWS: 'We Just Want Peace': Lunar New Year Calls For Courage As Anti-Asian Hate Continues
SoFi Stadium will also be hosting the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. A mask mandate will be in effect for that game as well.