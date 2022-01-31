ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Just as Asian communities begin celebrating the Lunar New Year, many remember it was this time last year we saw an incredible increase in anti-Asian violence.

Kui tu owns Sushi Q in Elk Grove. When CBS13 talked with his wife this time last year, celebrating the new year came with hesitation as Asians battled an uptick in hate crimes during the pandemic.

“It’s sad, you know, I’ve got friends and family from all walks of life and culture and color. I don’t get it,” Tu told CBS13.

Stephanie Nguyen, Executive Director with Asian Resources Inc., worries victims still aren’t reporting the incidents. San Francisco city leaders just announced hate crimes jumped more than 500% from 2020 to 2021.

“We just want peace. We want unity. We want an opportunity to stand with all communities and say we’re suffering too,” Nguyen told CBS13.

“I don’t feel any Asian hate in here. All my clients that come here we find very friendly. We are Asian. We work hard,” said Jocelyn Doan, owner of Glam Nails in Elk Grove.

The Asian community hoping the Lunar New Year brings bravery to end the violence as the year of the Tiger symbolizes courage.

“It’s just you know bringing new hope and prosperity and being with family, a new beginning. A new start,” said Tu. “I mean hopefully things just get better. Just to be honest, you know, there’s a lot of things going on right now. We just have to stick together.”

Nguyen says Asian Resources Inc. continues to get anonymous letters detailing anti-Asian hate incidents in the Sacramento area. She’s encouraging people to report the crimes to police to catch the suspects and end the violence.