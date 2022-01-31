TWAIN HARTE (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after heavily decomposed human remains were found near Twain Harte.
The discovery was made on Jan. 24 in the area of South Fork Road, near the old Sierra Pines Golf Course.READ MORE: Stockton Firefighter Shot While Responding To Call Identified As Videl 'Max' Fortuna
Deputies say the remains were down in a ravine and were heavily decomposed. Detectives have been able to confirm that the remains are human, however.READ MORE: California Moves To Dismantle Nation's Largest Death Row
The sheriff’s office has since confirmed that the remains were that of 31-year-old Rod Trujillo. Authorities say Trujillo was reported missing to the Sonora Police Department ack on Oct. 30, 2021.
Exactly how Trujillo died has still not yet been determined, but detectives say no foul play is suspected.MORE NEWS: Critics Seize On Maskless Photo Of California Gov. Newsom At Rams-49ers Game
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 694-2903.