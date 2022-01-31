SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A passenger in a car being driven by a person suspected of being under the influence has died after a crash near Vacaville on Sunday night.
California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little after 7:30 p.m. near Hay and Meridian roads, southeast of Vacaville. Officers say a pickup truck was approaching the intersection at high speed.
The driver apparently didn’t stop at the intersection and instead crossed over and left the roadway, causing the pickup to go airborne.
Eventually, the pickup truck came to a rest in an irrigation ditch on its passenger side.
One passenger died in the crash, CHP says. Another passenger suffered major injuries, while the driver suffered minor injuries.
Officers say the driver, 24-year-old Vacaville resident Jonathan Loreto-Medina – is suspected of being drunk at the time of the crash. He has since been arrested.
The name of the passenger killed has not been released, but CHP identified her as a 55-year-old woman from Vacaville.