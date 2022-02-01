CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Galt News, Sacramento County News

GALT (CBS13) — Eight people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Galt Tuesday afternoon, the Cosumnes Fire Department said.

Two of the eight people suffered critical injuries. As of Tuesday evening, there have not been any updates on the conditions of those involved in the crash.

Just before 4 p.m., the fire department said the crash happened in the area of Twin Cities Road and Cherokee Lane in the northeastern part of the city.

The fire department said the California Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances of the crash.