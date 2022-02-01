GALT (CBS13) — Eight people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Galt Tuesday afternoon, the Cosumnes Fire Department said.
Two of the eight people suffered critical injuries. As of Tuesday evening, there have not been any updates on the conditions of those involved in the crash.
8 patients are being transported to area trauma centers from this 2 vehicle collision, some with critical injuries. CHP is investigating the collision.
— Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) February 2, 2022
Just before 4 p.m., the fire department said the crash happened in the area of Twin Cities Road and Cherokee Lane in the northeastern part of the city.
The fire department said the California Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances of the crash.