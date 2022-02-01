STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a shooting near a Stockton park late Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened near Eden Square Park along N. El Dorado Street just after 11 a.m.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but Stockton police say one man later showed up at a hospital. He was taken by a friend, police say.
No updates on the man's condition have been given yet.
Police have not released any other details, including any information about a possible suspect.