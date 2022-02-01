LOOMIS (CBS13) — A search is on for a driver who pulled over someone using police-like lights in Loomis last week.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck driver used red and blue lights to pull over another motorist. The driver was reportedly wearing a dark green law enforcement-style uniform, but the motorist wasn't able to identify a specific agency.
From surveillance video taken of the pickup, a dark-colored Nissan Frontier with a toolbox in the back, it had no obvious markings of being from a law enforcement agency.
Proper authorities are now looking to identify the person who made the traffic stop, or the actual law enforcement agency he was associated with.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (530) 886-5375.