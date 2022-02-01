MODESTO (CBS13) — Three people are dead after a vehicle ran a red light and was hit by a semi-truck in Modesto, police said Tuesday.
Five people were in the vehicle. Two died at the scene and three others in critical condition were taken to the hospital where one later died, the Modesto Police Department said.
The identities of those killed have not yet been released.
The collision happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. in the intersection of West Briggsmore Avenue and Carver Road.
The crash caused road closures in the area for several hours.