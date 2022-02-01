CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to stop a fire from spreading at a Citrus Heights apartment complex early Tuesday afternoon.
The scene was along Slippery Creek Lane. Crews with Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to the scene and quickly called for a second alarm.
Flames could be seen shooting from the garage area of one of the units.
Crews were able to put out the flames quickly, saving multiple units from more damage. No injuries have been reported.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.