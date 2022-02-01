STOCKTON (CBS13) — One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Stockton, authorities said Tuesday evening.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. near Telegraph and Marine avenues in the Country Club area.
Investigators said there were reports of a disturbance between two vehicles that led to several shots being fired.
One of the two vehicles reportedly crashed into two parked cars a block away in the area of Marina and De Ovan avenues. Deputies said the driver of that vehicle suffered multiple gunshot wounds. No one else was in the car.
That person’s condition is unknown at this time.
Information regarding the other involved vehicle was not available.
The sheriff’s office said the neighboring areas would see a heavy police presence for some time.