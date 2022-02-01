TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A 33-year-old Tuolumne man was killed in a crash along Highway 120 early Sunday morning, authorities say.
California Highway Patrol says the crash happened east of Tulloch Dam Road, but it's unclear exactly at what time it occurred. The pickup truck ended up going off the left side of the road, flipping over several times.
Eventually, the pickup came to a rest in the center median. CHP officers responded to the scene a little before 8 a.m. to investigate the crash once it was reported.
The driver of the pickup wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, officers say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Tuesday, the driver was identified as 33-year-old Tuolumne resident Clay Aho.
No other details about the crash have been released.