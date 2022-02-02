CAMERON PARK (CBS13) — A person is under arrest for allegedly stabbing a family member in Cameron Park on Tuesday night.
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says, around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 3300 block of Cimmarron Road to investigate a reported stabbing.
Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear, but the suspect was identified as 42-year-old Nolan Simmons.
Deputies say Simmons was arrested and is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and a parole violation. He has been booked into El Dorado County Jail.
No details about the extent of the injuries of the person stabbed have been released. Deputies did say that the victim and suspect were family members, but no further information was given.