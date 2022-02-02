PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) – Searchers are looking for a Chico man who was reported missing in a remote area of Plumas County.
On January 29, Frank Christopher went on a camping trip in Plumas County but has not returned home. Since then, searchers have been looking for signs of Christopher in the Feather Canyon area.
The search area is rugged, so Plumas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team members are appealing into the area inaccessible to hikers. They’re then being lifted out by helicopter. Video posted to the Plumas County Search and Rescue Facebook page shows this process.
Personnel from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office are also helping in the search.