By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More than one hundred California Highway Patrol cadets took on a five-mile run from the highway patrol academy to the State Capitol early Wednesday morning.

It’s a time-honored tradition meant to pay tribute to fallen officers.

The run ends at the Peace Officers Memorial. There, the cadets observe a moment of silence in honor of the 1, 600 men and women who sacrificed their lives while serving the people of California.

Wednesday’s run is the culmination of six months of training.

The cadets are now days away from being sworn in as officers.