SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More than one hundred California Highway Patrol cadets took on a five-mile run from the highway patrol academy to the State Capitol early Wednesday morning.
It’s a time-honored tradition meant to pay tribute to fallen officers.READ MORE: Body Matching Missing Rancho Cordova Woman Found Along American River
The run ends at the Peace Officers Memorial. There, the cadets observe a moment of silence in honor of the 1, 600 men and women who sacrificed their lives while serving the people of California.READ MORE: 1 Dead In Shooting Near Stockton Park
Wednesday’s run is the culmination of six months of training.
MORE NEWS: Father And Son Accused Of Starting Caldor Fire Appear In Court, Maintain Innocence
142- CHP Cadets make their way over the Tower Bridge heading to the Peace Officers Memorial. The cadets will graduate from the Academy on Friday. @CHP_HQ @CHP_Northern @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas #CHP pic.twitter.com/3PqWnbuw4R
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) February 2, 2022
The cadets are now days away from being sworn in as officers.