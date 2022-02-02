SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Cody Wiggs, the Sacramento man accused of setting off pipe bombs has been denied bail as he sits in jail on multiple charges.
The 23-year-old man is being held on two felony counts of possession of a destructive device or explosive in a public place and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a concealed dirk or dagger, according to Sacramento County Mail Jail's booking information. He's also facing a $25,000 arrest warrant out of Stockton.
At a court hearing on Tuesday, Wiggs’ bail was officially changed to “no bail” because of the severity of his charges and his prior run-ins with the law, a court public information officer told CBS13.
Wiggs was arrested following two separate incidents where pipe bombs were detonated in vehicles.
The first incident happened on January 23. Sacramento police officers responded to the 4000 block of 34th Street to investigate a reported explosion. When they arrived, officers found a car that had significant damage consistent with an explosion from inside.
Then on the evening of January 28, police received the report of a possible explosion, this time near 20th Avenue and 32nd Street.
He’s scheduled to appear in court on February 15 at 8:30 a.m.
No stranger to the law, Wiggs was arrested in 2017 in Lodi for possessing a loaded gun and methamphetamine. Court records show he was sentenced to 90 days in a work project in 2021 for possessing a dagger. In San Joaquin County, he has been accused of domestic violence and arrested four other times on drug, gun, and vandalism charges.
