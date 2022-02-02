STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a deadly shooting near a Stockton park late Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened near Eden Square Park along N. El Dorado Street just after 11 a.m.READ MORE: Body Matching Missing Rancho Cordova Woman Found Along American River
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but Stockton police say one man later showed up at a hospital. He was taken by a friend, police say.READ MORE: CHP Cadets Participate In Time-Honored Run To Capitol
Officers say the man has since died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation.MORE NEWS: Father And Son Accused Of Starting Caldor Fire Appear In Court, Maintain Innocence
Police have not released any other details, including any information about a possible motive or suspect.