CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Highway 99, Lodi News

LODI (CBS13) — Late night and early morning drivers are being alerted about a full closure of Highway 99 in Lodi later this week.

Caltrans says both north and southbound Highway 99 will be closed from Highway12/Victor Road to Turner Road. The closure will be in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California’s 1st Surgeon General, Resigns After 3 Years

Crews will be doing bridge clearance work on the Lockeford Street Overcrossing to try and eliminate high-load strikes on the structure.

READ MORE: Sacramento Bombing Suspect Cody Wiggs Denied Bail As He Faces Several Charges

Northbound drivers will be detoured at Exit 266/Highway 12, then turn right onto Victor Road, left onto Cluff Avenue, left onto Black Diamond Way, right onto Beckman Road, then back onto Highway 99

Southbound drivers will be detoured at Exit 267A/Turner Road to Cherokee Lane, then east onto Highway12/Victor Road.

MORE NEWS: Chico Camper Missing In Remote Area Of Plumas County

Drivers should expect delays of between 5-10 minutes, Caltrans says.