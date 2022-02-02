SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento investigators are asking the public for help in locating a vehicle believed to have been involved in a January 30 hit-and-run that killed a man.
The collision happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Power Inn Road and Butte Avenue.READ MORE: Teen Gang Member Arrested Following ShotSpotter Activation In North Highlands
According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers found a man in the roadway with serious injuries. That man was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures.READ MORE: Crash Involving 8 People In Galt Turns Deadly
Sacramento police said the man was a struck by a vehicle believed to be a 2009-11 Mazda 3 sedan. The vehicle is believed to have a missing passenger mirror, a damaged right headlight and damage to the right side of the windshield.
The police department released stock images of a Mazda 3 believed to be similar to the one involved in the collision. Those stock images can be seen below.
MORE NEWS: Man Accused Of Killing Stockton Fire Cpt. Max Fortuna Arraigned On Murder, Weapons Charges
Anyone who has information on the collision or the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.