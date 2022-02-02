SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A safe camping site for the homeless is now set to be opened at Miller Park in Sacramento, city officials say.

The site is expected to be open by early February and will have space for 60 tents.

“Miller Park is uniquely suited to this task. We’re taking lessons learned from our experiences at WX and approaching this new site in a way that will function efficiently, safely, and provide mutual benefits to our unhoused neighbors and the surrounding community,” said City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela in a release.

Our new 60-tent safe ground camping site at Miller Park will bring in people now camping along the W/X and help get them housed. Our first safe ground helped nearly 200 people transition to more stable housing. Thank you @DCRSacramento, @CMKValenzuela https://t.co/1B9Vve914Y — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) February 2, 2022

Nearly 200 people have been transitioned into stable housing from the WX safe ground site that is now being phased out, city officials say.

Miller Park is now taking on the remaining 10 people from the WX site, as well as other homeless people in the Southside and Central Downtown areas.

City officials say access to the river and marina will not be affected by the Miller Park safe camping site.

People living at the site will have access to restrooms, showers, garbage collection, and 24/7 staff to help try and connect them with health services and securing long-term housing.