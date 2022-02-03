CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Officer body camera footage has been released of the police shooting that left a suspect dead in Citrus Heights back in January.
The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 13 near a Carl's Jr. restaurant in the area of Antelope and Tupelo roads. Police said a call came in of an intoxicated man with a gun.
When officers arrived, they reportedly tried to talk with the man – who then pointed the gun at an officer, a police spokesman said. The officer then fired, hitting the man an unknown number of times.
This Citrus Heights Police Department Critical Incident Debrief is to provide you with information on an officer involved shooting that occurred on January 13, 2022- https://t.co/lycA9HMMC7 . Viewer discretion advised.
The man, later identified as 30-year-old Citrus Heights resident Alexander Joseph Bogusz, died several days later from in injuries.
On Thursday, Citrus Heights police released body camera footage as well as dispatcher audio of the situation that led up to the shooting.
In the video, an officer can be heard yelling “do not reach for it” at the suspect. The officer then yells “drop it” and some gunshots are then heard.
Bystander video was also included in the body camera footage release. In one frame, the suspect can be clearly seen holding a weapon just before he was shot.
An unloaded .38 caliber revolver was later recovered at the scene, police said.
No officers were hurt in the incident.