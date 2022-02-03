OROVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities have now released more information about the shooting that left one person dead on a Greyhound bus in Oroville and four others hurt.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea gave a detailed timeline about the Wednesday night incident. Deputies first got a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. about a shooting taking place on a Greyhound bus near the am/pm on Feather River and Oro Dam boulevards.

Mass Shooting Suspect -Asaahdi Elijah Coleman -21 years old out of Sacramento. Possessed gun illegally. Wanted out of Alameda County on a felony warrant. Had a juvenile record. Authorities say he lived a transient lifestyle. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/HrWxk6SyPr — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) February 3, 2022

While responding to the original scene, more 911 calls started coming in that the suspect was now in the Walmart about a half-mile down the road. There, he became involved in a verbal altercation with a female. Her boyfriend was there and got into a physical altercation with the suspect. After that was broken up, the suspect moved to the front of the store and began to remove his clothing. Deputies arrived at the store and took the suspect, who was naked and acting erratically, into custody.

The suspect has since been identified as 21-year-old Asaahdi Elijah Coleman, a Sacramento resident.

Investigators say Coleman had boarded the bus, which was bound to Los Angeles, in Redding. The bus stopped in Red Bluff and Chico before stopping in Oroville. Passengers reported that Coleman appears to have made or received a phone call that made him agitated and, at some point, he reportedly showed people a firearm he had in his bag.

Coleman then allegedly started firing when the bus arrived in Oroville and people started to exit.

12 9MM casings found in bus where shooting happened. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/R75Zvb9fmu — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) February 3, 2022

A total of five people among the 25 passengers were hurt or suffered gunshot wounds, authorities say. One of those victims died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says a 25-year-old pregnant woman who was shot is in critical condition. A 32-year-old man who was shot multiple times is also in critical condition. A 38-year-old man suffered minor injuries and is expected to be released, and an 11-year-old girl is “stable”, but the severity of her injuries hasn’t been released.

Coleman has had several run-ins with the law, authorities say. He was currently wanted out of Alameda County for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.