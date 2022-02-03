STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a suspect wanted for an armed robbery of a Stockton convenience store.
The incident happened back on Jan. 26 at a store along the 9000 block of Thornton Road.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the suspect entered the store and showed the clerk a firearm. He then demanded money and cigarettes.
Deputies say the suspect was last seen heading northbound on Thornton Road. He's believed to frequent the area of Thornton and Wagner Heights roads in the Stockton area, detectives say.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call authorities at (209) 468-4400.