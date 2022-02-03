Miss Sacramento County
http://www.MissSacramentoCounty.org
Tickets: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/miss-sacramento-county-2022-tickets-245153630107
IG: @MissSacCounty
Family Fun Day
Saturday
10am – 2pm
291 Conference Center Drive
Roseville
Sacramento SPCA
Same-Day Adoption Appointments
Tuesday through Saturday
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Vegan Entrepreneur
Social Media: @vegpreneur
Website: vegpreneur.org
http://www.SimpleBodyProducts.com
Galentine’s Shopping
FB: TrendE (@TrendEBoutiqueElkGrove )
IG: shoptrende_boutique
Lodi Wine & Chocolate
http://www.LodiWineandChocolate.com (details and ticketing)
Instagram: @lodi_wine
Facebook: @LodiWine
Twitter: @Lodi_Wine
Hungry Pecker Brewery this SATURDAY in Elk Grove
https://Instagram.com/mythriftysister
https://Facebook.com/mythriftysister
Kid Entrepreneur
Instagram: MagicLipCareLLC
Facebook: MagicLip CareLine
Email: MagicLipCareLLC@gmail.com
Valentine’s Day Dinner Train
Departs out of West Sacramento
2/14 at 6:30 pm
http://www.riverfoxtrain.com/experiences/valentines-day-dinner-train/
Sacramento Ballet
http://www.Sacballet.org
http://www.sacballet.org/school/class-list-20-21/
http://www.facebook.com/sacballet
http://www.instagram.com/sacballet/
https://www.youtube.com/user/SacBallet/featuredMORE NEWS: Authorities Find Car Involved In Deadly Sacramento Hit-And-Run