TURLOCK (CBS13) — Detectives say a Turlock man already arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography is now facing more charges after further investigation into videos he allegedly had on his devices.
Turlock police say Alejandro Daniel Valenzuela, 26, was arrested back in January after a tip from cyber investigators. His electronic devices were seized during the arrest.
A forensic search of Valenzuela's devices has uncovered evidence of more crimes, police say. It appears Valenzuela was allegedly filming children in public restrooms, detectives say. In total, there were more than 600 suspected child porn images on Valenzuela's devices of at least 10 victims.
More than 900 videos of infants and toddlers being sexually abused were also discovered on Valenzuela’s devices, detectives say.
No victims have come forward at this time, detectives say, but anyone who encountered Valenzuela or believes their child may have been a victim is urged to contact police.
Valenzuela has been rebooked on numerous additional child porn possession charges. He’s being held at Stanislaus County Jail.