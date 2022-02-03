CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released video Thursday detailing the events that led to deputies shooting a carjacking suspect in Carmichael in December.

The suspect — now identified as Kevin Slaughter, 44, of North Highlands — was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail five days after the shooting on three counts of attempted murder, two counts of carjacking, one count of attempted carjacking and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said. He remains there without bail.

The incident that led to the shooting began at around 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve along Business Park Drive in nearby Rancho Cordova. Investigators said a person called and reported that were carjacked by an armed suspect while leaving work.

The carjacker drove off from the parking lot and was soon tracked by law enforcement to an apartment complex near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and El Camino Avenue in Carmichael. The video, which can be seen here, released Thursday features police scanner of the 911 call and surveillance video showing the stolen car being left at the apartment parking lot with the suspect exiting the vehicle.

Law enforcement arrived to the area to set up a perimeter around the complex, authorities said. Dash cam footage included in the video shows the suspect crossing the street as one patrol car arrived to the scene.

As additional units arrived, the suspect the ran westbound on El Camino Avenue and attempted three carjackings near the El Camino and Walnut intersection, the sheriff’s office said. During the first attempted carjacking, the suspect allegedly fired four shots at a deputy who was at the scene — this can be seen in the video.

The video shows the third carjacking attempt was successful. The suspect led a chase which ended in a nearby parking lot. The suspect exited the vehicle and tried to flee while firing more shots at the deputies.

Sgt. Rod Grassman, who details the events of the video, said the deputies returned fire and struck the suspect once in the torso. Video shows the suspect fall to the ground while firing more shots at law enforcement.

The suspect, later identified as Slaughter, was treated in the hospital for five days until being booked into jail. No deputies or civilians were injured in the shooting and chase.