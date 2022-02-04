LODI (CBS13) — 73-year-old Richard Mojica of Lodi was arrested for child sexual assault charges, said the Lodi Police Department.
This comes as a shock to the community as Mojica had been involved in youth sports for decades, owning and operating “Mojica’s Batting Cages on E. Elm Street in Lodi.
His charges consist of four counts of lewd & lascivious acts with a minor child, under 14 years old which have gotten him booked into the Lodi City Jail where he awaits a trial.
Detectives with the Lodi Police Department are asking anyone with any additional information to come forward.