SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A collision on Highway 99 south of Garden Highway that closed one lane has now been cleared and the lane reopened, said CHP Yuba-Sutter.
Significant damage was done to at least two vehicles, with one was completely toppled over.
The condition of the occupants is not known.
Caution is advised when driving through the area.
SR-99 south of Garden Highway both #1 lanes are blocked due to an injury collision. Please use caution and slow down when passing the scene. pic.twitter.com/IRrysaBnSd
— CHP Yuba-Sutter (@ChpYuba) February 4, 2022