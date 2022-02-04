TURLOCK (CBS13) — A drug bust in Turlock ended with multiple arrests and a large amount of contraband, said Patterson Police Services.
According to law enforcement, the bust revealed that suspects were selling drugs across state lines. This is common because other states often have more lenient drug laws and thus, it’s much easier to sell and not get caught.READ MORE: Black History Month: Sacramento Group Aims To Make Sure Black Veterans' Service Won't Be Forgotten
Law enforcement explained that the “inconsistencies of drug and crime statutes between the states makes for a lucrative drug economy.”READ MORE: Three Arrested Following Stolen Vehicle Pursuit In Solano County
However, much of the crime can be traced back to the original sellers, which is why it is important to take the operation out at the root.MORE NEWS: UC Davis Library To House Legacy Archive Of Internationally Acclaimed Chef Martin Yan
During this particular bust, numerous people were arrested and a large number of firearms, fentanyl, mushrooms, and marijuana were seized.