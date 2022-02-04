GALT (CBS13) — Two suspects are under arrest after a catalytic converter theft in Galt early Friday morning.
Galt police say, a little after 4 a.m., officers responded to a complex along the 1000 block of Lake Park Avenue to investigate a report of a catalytic converter theft in progress. Officers quickly encountered a car trying to leave the scene and pulled it over.
Two men were inside the car. A search of the car soon uncovered several suspicious items, including a stolen catalytic converter, burglary tools, and drugs.
The driver, 32-year-old Sacramento resident Samsand Tupou, was soon arrested on suspicion of grand theft and multiple other charges. The passenger, 49-year-old Sacramento resident Amphay Somchith, is also facing grand theft and other charges.
Police are thanking the observant citizen who helped them quickly catch the suspects.