GRANITE BAY (CBS13) — A Sacramento man has been arrested for allegedly smashing the windows of a car at a Granite Bay drug store parking lot and stealing some items.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, on Wednesday afternoon, a witness reported seeing the smash and grab at the Walgreens parking lot off Douglas Boulevard. It appeared that the suspect took off with a backpack, tablet and a bible from inside the car.
Deputies were given a good description and were able to track the suspect down nearby. He still had the victim’s property, deputies say.
The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Sacramento resident German Rodriguez. He has been arrested and is now facing charges of burglary and felony vandalism.