OROVILLE (CBS13) — The woman killed in the Oroville bus shooting that left four other people hurt has been identified.
The shooting happened Wednesday night on a Greyhound bus that made a scheduled stop in Oroville. Passengers reported that the suspect, 21-year-old Asaahdi Elijah Coleman – had been acting erratically just before opening fire, Butte County authorities said.READ MORE: Building At Live Oak Diamond Walnut Growers Facility Catches Fire
Coleman allegedly started firing when people started to exit the bus. Five people were shot in the incident, with one of the victims dying at the scene.READ MORE: Suspect In Deadly Nov. 2021 Hit-And-Run In Rancho Cordova Arrested
On Friday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim who died as 43-year-old Seattle resident Karin Dalton.
A 25-year-old pregnant woman and an 11-year-old girl, along with a 32-year-old and 38-year-old man, were among the other people hurt. The pregnant woman was in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said, while the girl was listed as “stable.”MORE NEWS: Pair Of Organized Retail Theft Suspects Arrested While Trying To Leave Manteca Parking Lot
Coleman was arrested after he ran from the scene into a Walmart down the road. Officials say he has had several run-ins in the law and was wanted out of Alameda County for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.