CAMPTONVILLE (CBS13) — A 44-year-old man was arrested for several charges following a shooting incident according to the Yuba Couty Sheriff’s Department.

The incident took place on Weeds Point Road Thursday morning during which Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of gunshots in the area.

The call was placed by the suspect’s mother who said her son was armed with a gun, was making threats, and had fired shots into the air. According to the mother, there were also grandchildren at the residence.

Before law enforcement arrived, the suspect, Jeramiah Lutz of Grants Pass, took off into the woods armed with a rifle and a handgun wearing a camouflage “Ghillie Suit.”

When law enforcement arrived, they established a perimeter and began searching for the suspect.

Law enforcement implemented a precautionary lockdown that included a nearby school while they searched for Lutz.

Several hours later, they found Lutz in the woods and he was taken into custody without resistance.

Law enforcement said that at the time of Lutz’s arrest, he was in possession of approximately 100 rounds of ammunition.

K9 units also found a loaded handgun in addition to the other weapons Lutz had on his person.

Lutz was booked into Yuba County Jail where he is being held with a bail of $150,000.