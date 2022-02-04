MANTECA (CBS13) — Two organized retail theft suspects have been arrested in Manteca.
Manteca police say, on Tuesday, their Organized Retail Crime Unit was able to track down the suspects in the parking lot after a theft at the Manteca Kohl's store. In total, officers say the suspects stole $652 in clothing, sunglasses and electronics.
Other suspected stolen items were also discovered in the suspects' car. Investigators believe the suspects are also responsible for similar thefts at other area Kohl's stores, including an incident at the Lodi location back in December that saw $834 in merchandise stolen.
Detectives say Kohl’s loss prevention helped them identify the suspects and link them to both thefts.
Further, about six pounds of marijuana was also found in the suspects' car.
The suspects have been identified as 46-year-old Jason Thompson and 31-year-old Daniel Gonzales, both Stockton residents. The pair is now facing numerous retail theft and drug charges.