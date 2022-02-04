STOCKTON (CBS13) — A memorial procession has been scheduled on February 8 for the deceased Captain Vidal “Max” Fortuna who died in the line of duty on January 1, said the Stockton Fire Department.
"Community members are encouraged to pay their respects by viewing the services online and observing the memorial procession that will take place downtown immediately following the memorial service. The memorial service will be live-streamed on the Stockton Fire Department Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m.," said the Stockton Fire Department.
The procession will take place after the memorial service and will depart from Center and Fremont Streets between 12 and 12:30 p.m.
Public viewing areas include:
- Center St. from Fremont St. to Weber Ave.
- Weber Ave. from Center St. to Madison St.
- Madison St. from Weber Ave. to Washington St.
Road closures to support the procession, include:
- Eastbound Crosstown (SR-4) offramp at Center St.
- Center St. from Park St. to Sonora St.
- Weber Ave. from Center St. to Madison St.
- Madison St. from Weber Ave. to Sonora St.
- Sonora St. from Madison St. to Center St.
Additional Road Closures to support the Memorial Service:
- Fremont St. from Edison St. to El Dorado St. This will be closed between 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The Stockton Fire Department asks that all attendees watch for and follow all traffic controls and posted parking restrictions.