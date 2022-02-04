RIVERBANK (CBS13) — A Riverbank man has been arrested in connection to several robberies and attempted robbery cases across the region.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says detectives linked 26-year-old Dominic Fells to two recent robberies in Riverbank. He is also suspected in two robberies and an attempted robbery in Modesto, as well as another attempted robbery in Tuolumne County.
Detectives say Fells allegedly robbed a gas station in Stanislaus County on Jan. 30 and Feb. 2. In one incident, he was armed with a knife – while in the other incident, he allegedly indicated he had a gun.
Fells is also suspected in the armed robberies of two Subway restaurants in Modesto. In both robberies, Fells was also allegedly armed with a gun.
On Thursday, detectives showed up at a residence along the 4700 block of Sierra Street in Riverbank and took Fells into custody.
Fells has now been booked into Stanislaus County Jail on numerous charges. Detectives are also looking into whether is possibly linked to any other robberies.