ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A retired Rocklin High School teacher who had returned to teaching died of COVID-19 complications, the Rocklin Unified School District said.
The school district explained that the teacher, Casey Nichols, had worked at the high school from 1994 to 2019 as the yearbook and journalism teacher and later returned to teach photography part-time.
“His return to teaching exemplifies the servant educator he was his whole career. He came back to teaching because of his calling to serve our students, school community, and colleagues to make an impact at RHS,” school officials said.
Nichols died Wednesday of what was described as COVID-19 complications. The exact details of his death have not been released.