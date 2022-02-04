RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A driver wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Rancho Cordova last year has now been arrested, police say.
The original incident happened back on Nov. 8, 2021 at the intersection of Trinity River Drive and Sunrise Boulevard. A man was found lying in the road after being hit by a car. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
Rancho Cordova police have since identified the hit-and-run suspect as 52-year-old Sacramento resident Derek A. Gibson.
Detectives served Gibson an arrest warrant on Wednesday and he was taken into custody.
Gibson has now been booked into Sacramento County Jail on charges of hit-and-run resulting in death and driving without a license. He’s being held on $75,000 bail.