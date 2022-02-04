SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Earlier this week, a stolen vehicle was found leading to a vehicle pursuit that ended with three people being arrested, said the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.
It all started when the Solano County Auto Theft Task Force was alerted to the stolen vehicle traveling east on Interstate 80.
After locating the vehicle, law enforcement performed a traffic stop at which time the driver took off, leading deputies on a vehicle chase.
Eventually, the driver stopped in front of a house where the three people inside jumped out of the stolen vehicle and fled.
However, with the use of air support, law enforcement located the three suspects and arrested them.
Additionally, a loaded handgun was found in the driver’s possession adding to the charges.