STOCKTON (CBS13) — Friday night was another rough night in Stockton with one assault with a deadly weapon, a home invasion robbery, and a weapon arrest, said the Stockton Police Department.
The assault with a deadly weapon arrest took place on Camanche Lane in the Lakeview District. Officers arrested Carl Kirkland, 33, for assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge, accessory after the fact, and weapon charges. This was in response to a shooting that took place on January 30.
The home invasion robbery arrest took place on Weber Avenue and Wilson Way in the Park District of Stockton at around 9:30 p.m. Three victims were inside their home when the suspect entered the residence armed with a firearm and robbed them. Responding officers arrested the suspect and recovered the loaded firearm used in the robbery. The suspect was Sourapha Chnkhiao, 37, and was arrested for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and terrorist threats.
The final incident, a weapon arrest, took place on Scotts Avenue and El Dorado Street in the Seaport District of Stockton at around 10:15 p.m. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the suspect did not yield and officers were forced to pursue them. At one point during the pursuit, the suspect left his vehicle and fled on foot, and was caught after a short foot chase. During the chase, the suspect threw away a loaded firearm. The suspect was Davis Elenes, 28, and was arrested for traffic and weapon charges.