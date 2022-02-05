MODESTO (CBS13) – One of the teens killed in a Modesto crash this week was remembered at a fundraiser for his family organized by the teen’s soccer community at Modesto Indoor Soccer.

Dozens of friends and community members came to Modesto Indoor Soccer to show their support for Jose Espinoza’s family and support the fundraiser set up to help his family with their needs, according to Victoria Oseguera at Modesto Indoor Soccer.

Espinoza’s brother, Cesar, spoke to CBS13 for the first about his family’s loss and the shock they feel in the days following the tragedy.

The three teens were identified as Aalvin Teerapat Chhue, 17, Jayden Chhue, 15, and Espinoza, 16, all of Modesto. The vehicle they were passengers in ran a red light and was hit by a semi-truck in Modesto. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of West Briggsmore Avenue and Carver Road.

Five people were in the sedan at the time of the crash. Two died at the scene and three others were taken to the hospital in critical condition. That’s where a third teen later died, the Modesto Police Department said.

Cesar, 14, told CBS13 his older brother was an athlete, goofy, and cared about everyone.

“I was really close with him. we share the same room, knowing that he’s not in there no more, and he’s not gonna be there no more, it just hurts,” said Cesar.

He said their last conversation was Espinoza telling him that he’d be home shortly.

“It was an hour before it happened, he told me he was on his way home, and he was just waiting for the driver to finish eating,” said Cesar.

He said the showing of support at the fundraiser Saturday night meant a lot to his family.