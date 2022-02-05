YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District is issuing a “Don’t Light Advisory” for the entirety of Sunday starting at midnight on Saturday.
“Residents of Yolo County, northeastern Solano County, and the cities of Dixon, Rio Vista, and Vacaville are asked to refrain from burning wood starting at midnight tonight through midnight Sunday,” said Yolo-Solano AQMD.
The advisory is due to a pressure system that will be keeping pollutants at ground level and may cause problems with air quality for the district. The goal is to have as few pollutants in the air during this time to keep the air quality as clean as possible.
“With calm to light winds in the District, pollutant particles that built up overnight Friday are lingering and aren’t expected to disperse. In addition, the upper-level ridge of high pressure and overnight inversions are trapping pollutants at ground level and forecast to keep pollutant concentrations over the DLT threshold through Sunday,” said the Yolo-Solano AQMD.
