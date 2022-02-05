SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was shot and died in Sacramento on Friday night, said the Sacramento Police Department.
At around 10:40 p.m. officers responded to Stonecreek Drive regarding a report that a victim had been shot.
At the scene, they discovered a man with serious injuries and at least one gunshot wound.
They transferred the man to the hospital but the man later succumbed to his injuries.
This investigation is still in its early stages and information is limited. There is no suspect information to release at this time.