TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Five people were rescued and at least one more is still missing after a group of ice skaters fell through the ice at Stampede Meadows Reservoir near Truckee on Saturday, said the Truckee Fire Protection District.
Aerial support was used to assist in transporting personnel to the scene to care for the five people who were rescued from the remote location.
The Washoe County Sheriff Hasty Team also responded with their dive team in order to search for at least one person who is still missing.
The Truckee Fire Protection District says that this unfortunate incident is a reminder to stay off of the ice on area lakes as it is difficult to impossible to tell the stability of the ice, particularly with the recent warmer temperatures.