ANTELOPE (CBS13) – The family of the 16-year-old who was shot in Antelope through the window of her family’s vehicle in the early morning in the last week of January is paralyzed from the neck down due to her injuries.

In a statement, the family of Elizabeth Villa, 16, said the teen is “showing signs of alertness and can watch tv for short periods of time.” She currently has swelling and the family said, “it’s a waiting game,” as to the full extent of her injuries.

Deputies with the Sacramento Sheriff’s office said the 16-year-old girl was with her mother and her 14-year-old brother when, near Watt Avenue and Blackfoot Way, someone pulled up next to their car and started shooting. Villa’s 14-year-old brother was hit with broken glass in the shooting, and according to a post from the family online, Villa’s mother was also injured by glass.

In a post online, Villa’s aunt said the family was up early on Wednesday January 26th on their way to their grandparents house where they would go before school. Villa is an 11th grader at Lincoln High School and described by her aunt as a, “quiet, very kind hearted girl who like most teenagers loves being on her phone, listening to music, specifically K pop music. Over-all, she is just a spontaneous silly girl.”

An arrest was made on Tuesday in connection to the shooting, Oybek S. Khamidkhodjaev, 34, of Sacramento, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces charges of attempted homicide and evading.

The full statement from Villa’s family:

“My family and I are humbly reaching out to the community and asking for healing prayers for Elizabeth. This has been a parents worst nightmare and appreciate the prayers love and support we have started receiving in this difficult time. Elizabeth has slowly shown small improvement but there is still a long unknown road ahead. Her condition at this time we know she is paralyzed from the neck down, she is showing signs of alertness and can watch tv for short periods of time, it’s a waiting game at this point as the swelling comes down to know the full extent of the damage. Thank you In advance.”

The family is fundraising for medical costs.