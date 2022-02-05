SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two Sacramento brothers were arrested for child sex crimes on Thursday, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a news release, the two brothers are Israel Manalang and Hector Canlas Manalang, both Sacramento residents.
They were arrested on 15 felony counts of Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child under 14 years of age and 2 felony counts of Lewd Acts Using Force/Violence/Duress.
According to the news release, there are multiple victims spanning over 10 years, from 2007 to 2021.
The two brothers are currently being held in Sacramento County Main Jail with bails of $1.7M and $700,000 respectively.
They are scheduled to appear in court Monday to answer for their crimes.