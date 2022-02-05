Kings Fall To Warriors 126-114Klay Thompson hit his first seven shots overall and initial six 3-pointers on the way to 23 points and seven assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the undermanned Sacramento Kings 126-114 on Thursday night for their eighth straight victory.

Spike Lee To Direct Colin Kaepernick Docu-Series For ESPNSpike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive.

Kings Rally In 4th To Hand Nets 6th Straight Loss, 112-101Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter on his way to a double-double, and the Sacramento Kings handed the stumbling Brooklyn Nets their sixth consecutive loss, 112-101 on Wednesday night.

Tom Brady Officially Announces His RetirementTom Brady has retired. For real, now. After a messy weekend where ESPN announced that Brady was retiring, only to have the Brady camp refute that report, Brady himself has now announced his retirement from the NFL.