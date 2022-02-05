PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A Ariens 27 ton log splitter, worth $1,500, was recently found on Facebook Marketplace and returned to the owner, said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff's Office originally took the report for the stolen log splitter on January 22, recording that it was stolen from a home in Meadow Vista.
Several days later, on January 27, the victim found the stolen item on Facebook Marketplace.
After alerting the detectives, an investigation began in which the detectives located the address and went to investigate.
After arriving at the address, they found the log splitter and were able to retrieve it although the suspect was not home.
Detectives returned the stolen property to the owner and have filed charges against the suspect.