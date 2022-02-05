Luna Unleashed Grand Opening
Sunday – February 6, 2022
1361 Fulton, Sacramento, CA 95825
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Instagram: @lunaunleashed_
Facebook: Luna Unleashed
Website: http://www.lunaunleashed.shop
Spaghetti Sundays
Website: http://www.facebook.com/groups/737654756796325
Helen P. Jewelry
Meaningful Jewelry With a Purpose
Website: http://www.byhelenp.com
Instagram: @helenpjewelry
Valentine’s Celebration Craft Fair
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Heart Craft Studio
3054 Sunrise Blvd G,
Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
Instagram: @sacvendorconnect
Facebook: Sac Vendor Connect
@3200Broadway
3200 Broadway
Sacramento CA, 95817
Monday – Saturday 6 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Phone: (916) 594-9058
Facebook: @3200broadwaysacramento
Instagram: @3200.broadway
A Celebration of Tonga Donation Event
California State Capitol
1315 10th Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
Saturday Feb 12th 1:30pm-3:30pm
Phone: (916) 360-0733
Instagram: @aesimpact
Website: http://www.eventbrite.com Keyword: TONGA
Black History Month Celebrated in Midtown
9 a.m. – Drip Espresso
1004 24th Street in Midtown – Opening in February
Website: http://www.dripespresso.coffee
10 a.m. – Wednesdays at Winn Black History Month Focus
Every Wednesday in February
Winn Park (1616 28th Street) in Midtown
3 – 7 p.m.
Website: http://www.wednesdaysatwinn.com
Weekend Book Club
Instagram: @aashleerenee
Big Game Treats
Ashley Hawk
Registered Dietitian
Website: http://www.ashleyhawkrd.com
Instagram: @ashleyhawkrd