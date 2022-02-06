AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on various charges relating to drugs, evading arrest, and traffic violations, said the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. a patrolling deputy was near Buckhorn Ridge Road in Pioneer when he attempted to stop a Hyundai Santa Fe for traffic violations.
When the driver refused to stop, the deputy initiated a chase and pursued the driver down Pioneer Creek Road onto Defender Grade and then onto Highway 26.
When the driver reached the Calaveras County Line, the driver stopped, exited his car, and fled into the woods.
The deputy gave chase and pursued the driver on foot, catching up to the driver.
When the driver failed to surrender, a struggle ensued, causing the deputy to use his taser to finally arrest and detain the driver.
The driver, 53-year-old Kevin McFadden of Emlenton, Pennsylvania, was arrested for felony evading, resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, and drug charges. He also had multiple warrants out for his arrest in Pennsylvania.