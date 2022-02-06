SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The American River H Street Bridge is now officially the Officer Tara O’Sullivan Memorial Bridge, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
The name change was largely spearheaded by Council Member Jeff Harris who attended and spoke at the dedication ceremony Sunday morning commemorating the renaming of the bridge.
Additionally, Pastor Sadler, Kathy Lester, retired Chief Daniel Hahn, Sacramento State University President Robert Nelson, and the O'Sullivan family spoke at the ceremony.
The renaming serves as a way to remember Officer O'Sullivan and the service she provided for our city.
“O’Sullivan’s memory continues to be woven into our city and her service will not be forgotten,” said the Sacramento Police Department.